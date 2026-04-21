Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations

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A C-130 Hercules, assigned to 374th Airlift Wing, begins takeoff to the firing point for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion during a HIRAIN mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)