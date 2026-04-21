Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, unload the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the C-130 Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that

represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates

our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)