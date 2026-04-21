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    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname [Image 9 of 9]

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    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname

    SURINAME

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    Paul Watzlavick, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, talks to the media after the closing ceremony of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Paramaribo, Suriname, April 23, 2026. The team collectively treated a total of 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 18:19
    Photo ID: 9636875
    VIRIN: 260423-F-ZB805-1367
    Resolution: 5055x3370
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname
    LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname

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    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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