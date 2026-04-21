LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname

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Paul Watzlavick, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, talks to the media after the closing ceremony of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Paramaribo, Suriname, April 23, 2026. The team collectively treated a total of 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Madeline Herzog)