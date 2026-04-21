LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Rakesh Sukul, Ministry of Health director, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Eveline Yao, Air Force Medical Command special assistant to the commander, and Paul Watzlavick, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, exchange tokens of appreciation during the closing ceremony of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Paramaribo, Suriname, April 23, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the partnership between the U.S. and Suriname, highlighting the important role of medical engagements and the value of building critical relationships between medical personnel from both countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Madeline Herzog)