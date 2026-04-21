LAMAT 2026 delivers care, builds readiness in Suriname

Photo By Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog | Paul Watzlavick, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, talks to the media after the closing ceremony of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Paramaribo, Suriname, April 23, 2026. The team collectively treated a total of 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Madeline Herzog) see less | View Image Page

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – U.S. Air Force medical personnel and Surinamese health care providers concluded a two-week health security cooperation engagement during a closing ceremony for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 at Suriname’s Ministry of Health headquarters, April 23, 2026.

The mission integrated 47 U.S. medical and support personnel with Surinamese counterparts across multiple sites in Paramaribo, Nickerie and Brownsweg, delivering patient care while strengthening clinical capability and building readiness through hands-on treatment and deliberate knowledge exchange.

“LAMAT is not just about what one nation provides to another; it’s about what we build together,” said Brig. Gen. Eveline Yao, Air Force Medical Command special assistant to the commander. “While patients receive care that is deeply meaningful, what matters just as much is that both our teams leave stronger, more capable and more ready for what comes next. When our nations are called, whether for disaster response or humanitarian crises or contingency operations, we are prepared to act quickly, effectively and together.”

That shared focus on readiness and partnership was reflected during the closing ceremony, attended by officials from the U.S. Embassy Paramaribo and Suriname’s defense and health ministries, marking the culmination of coordinated medical engagements.

Over the course of the mission, teams treated more than 2,000 patients, provided more than 3,000 eyeglasses and completed 432 hours of knowledge exchange alongside Surinamese counterparts.

Officials emphasized LAMAT 2026 as a key effort in strengthening enduring partnerships between the United States and Suriname.

“You know who your friends are by who shows up, and that’s what we do, that’s what we’ve done for decades,” said Paul Watzlavick, chargé d’affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo. “It’s not only healthcare, but it’s also skills-building, capacity-building, it’s relationship-building. Medical care is a critical part, but it’s the people-to-people relationships, the ability to build lasting connections that’s important.”

Surinamese leaders highlighted the impact of the collaboration and the value of shared expertise.

“We are thankful to support LAMAT 2026,” said Dr. Rakesh Sukul, Suriname Ministry of Health director. “This mission comes after much planning, and I pass on my sincere thanks to the entire team and the entire United States for this effort. There is always room here to have this collaboration and to make use of your skills, to learn from each other. With this partnership, we will achieve our goal of serving patients, and we hope to go further.”

Across all locations, medical teams delivered care while operating in resource-limited environments, adapting to dynamic conditions and working side by side with host nation providers to share techniques and strengthen collective capability.

The experience provided participating personnel opportunities to refine clinical skills, increase adaptability and enhance readiness to operate in austere and contingency environments.

LAMAT 2026 is part of a series of U.S. Air Force-led medical engagements across Latin America and the Caribbean designed to strengthen partnerships, improve interoperability and enhance the readiness of participating forces while delivering essential care.