LAMAT medical mission concludes in Suriname

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paul Watzlavick, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, talks to the media after the closing ceremony of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Paramaribo, Suriname, April 23, 2026. By investing in missions that merge humanitarian outcomes with readiness objectives, the Air Force enhances both regional stability and operational preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Madeline Herzog)