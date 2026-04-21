Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Cannon, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, checks the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 6, 2026. Cannon often works with components related to the F-16’s automatic ground collision avoidance system, which is designed to help prevent aircraft from colliding with terrain during missions and maneuvers. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)