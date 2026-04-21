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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 1 of 4]

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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Johnson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop journeyman, works on components of the F-16 Fighting Falcon automatic ground collision avoidance system at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 31, 2026. The Auto GCAS system is designed to help prevent aircraft from colliding with terrain during missions and maneuvers, saving lives and equipment of pilots in the air and innocent people on the ground. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9636735
    VIRIN: 260331-F-OP366-1001
    Resolution: 5824x3888
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    Auto GCAS
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

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