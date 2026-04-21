Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Johnson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop journeyman, works on components of the F-16 Fighting Falcon automatic ground collision avoidance system at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 31, 2026. The Auto GCAS system is designed to help prevent aircraft from colliding with terrain during missions and maneuvers, saving lives and equipment of pilots in the air and innocent people on the ground. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)