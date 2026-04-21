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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 2 of 4]

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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Johnson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop journeyman, poses for a photo while working on components of the automatic ground collision avoidance system at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 31, 2026. The Auto GCAS co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is a life-saving system that can help an aircraft avoid sudden impacts with terrain with the help of a sophisticated computer system. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9636745
    VIRIN: 260331-F-OP366-1002
    Resolution: 5406x3609
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

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