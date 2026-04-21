U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Johnson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop journeyman, poses for a photo while working on components of the automatic ground collision avoidance system at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 31, 2026. The Auto GCAS co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is a life-saving system that can help an aircraft avoid sudden impacts with terrain with the help of a sophisticated computer system. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9636745
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-OP366-1002
|Resolution:
|5406x3609
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.