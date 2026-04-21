Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Johnson, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop journeyman, poses for a photo while working on components of the automatic ground collision avoidance system at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 31, 2026. The Auto GCAS co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is a life-saving system that can help an aircraft avoid sudden impacts with terrain with the help of a sophisticated computer system. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)