(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Cannon, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, opens a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 6, 2026. The innovative automatic ground collision avoidance system in F-16 Fighting Falcons co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is actively being expanded and upgraded, increasing its capability to automatically activate to avoid a sudden terrain collision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9636753
    VIRIN: 260406-F-OP366-1001
    Resolution: 5719x3813
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system
    Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Auto GCAS
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery