U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Cannon, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, opens a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 6, 2026. The innovative automatic ground collision avoidance system in F-16 Fighting Falcons co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is actively being expanded and upgraded, increasing its capability to automatically activate to avoid a sudden terrain collision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9636753
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-OP366-1001
|Resolution:
|5719x3813
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.