Airmen work on the life-saving automatic ground collision avoidance system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Cannon, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, opens a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 6, 2026. The innovative automatic ground collision avoidance system in F-16 Fighting Falcons co-developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory is actively being expanded and upgraded, increasing its capability to automatically activate to avoid a sudden terrain collision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)