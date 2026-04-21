Oregon National Guard Lt. Caleb Bang (center) stands with Oregon ESGR State Chair Cecil Owens (right) and representatives from the Transportation Security Administration after TSA received an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve award on April 11 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9636494
|VIRIN:
|160804-A-FS713-9703
|Resolution:
|1800x1554
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
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