Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 16:07 Photo ID: 9636486 VIRIN: 160804-A-FS713-4569 Resolution: 2100x899 Size: 940.88 KB Location: OREGON, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.