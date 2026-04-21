Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve volunteers gather for a group photo during the 2026 Planning and Awards Meeting on April 10 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9636486
|VIRIN:
|160804-A-FS713-4569
|Resolution:
|2100x899
|Size:
|940.88 KB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
No keywords found.