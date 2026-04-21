Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve volunteers gather for a group photo during the 2026 Planning and Awards Meeting on April 10 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve volunteers gather for a group photo...... read more read more

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ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members

The Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve continues to be a national leader, bringing together volunteers, employers and service members from across the state to strengthen partnerships that support National Guard and Reserve members and their civilian careers.

That work was highlighted April 10-11 during the 2026 Planning and Awards Meeting, hosted at Camp Withycombe with opening events at the Oregon Military Museum. The annual ESGR gathering drew more than 40 attendees to recognize achievements and reinforce collaboration statewide.

ESGR impact across Oregon

In just the first six months of the current fiscal year, ESGR volunteers in Oregon reported significant outreach and recognition efforts statewide. Volunteers engaged 8,978 service members and 9,853 employers, contributing to an overall engagement total of 32,537 interactions with military members, employers and community partners. During that same period, Oregon ESGR volunteers facilitated 122 Patriot Awards, recognized employers with 31 higher-level awards and secured 238 Employer Statements of Support. Volunteers also responded to 527 inquiries related to the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, the federal law that protects service members’ civilian employment rights when called to military duty.

At the national level, ESGR’s work in Oregon has received recognition. Greg Malkasian was named the 2025 West Region Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, and Shawn Ferguson was selected as the West Region Volunteer of the Year for Ombudsman Services, recognizing exceptional service across 19 western states and U.S. territories. Oregon ESGR State Chair Cecil Owens said the recognition reflects the strength of the organization’s volunteer network.

“Shawn and Greg represent the heart of ESGR’s volunteer force,” Owens said. “But they are just two of many dedicated volunteers across Oregon.”

Malkasian said his experience with ESGR has been both meaningful and impactful.

“It’s an opportunity to connect with service members and employers in a real way,” he said. “You don’t need a military background to make a difference, just a willingness to serve.”

The event also recognized a leadership transition earlier this year. Retired Brigadier General James Cunningham was honored for his service as the previous state chair and received the Oregon Distinguished Service Medal from Russel Gibson, commander of the Oregon National Guard’s 82nd Troop Command Brigade. The medal is one of the Oregon National Guard’s highest state awards, recognizing exceptionally meritorious service. Leaders said the recognition reflects the Guard’s continued emphasis on coordination with ESGR and strong partnerships with employers across the state.

Support in action

For service members, ESGR’s work often translates directly into workplace support. The Transportation Security Administration was among employers recognized for its ongoing support of Guard and Reserve members. “I feel comfortable coming back to my job,” said Caleb Bang, who recently returned from a yearlong deployment and works for TSA. “I know my position and benefits are still in place while I’m gone, and that helps me focus while I’m deployed.”

Bang’s employers said that support is intentional and informed by ESGR outreach.

“We meet with them, go over everything and make sure they know they still have a place with us,” said Amanda Perry. “They have our contact information so they know they have a home here.”

Perry said her role includes helping deploying employees navigate paperwork, pay and benefits while ensuring they remain connected to their workplace.

Leanne Babcock, an employer outreach director and Drill Status Guard member, said her volunteer work with ESGR is rooted in bridging the civilian and military worlds.

“I represent people who live in both spaces,” she said. “We’re working to strengthen employer recognition and retain talent in uniform.”

Private employers are also part of the effort. Chris Walther, a representative with Risewell New Home Company, said supporting military employees is simply the right thing to do.

“They’re volunteering their time to defend the country,” he said. “We should support them.”

Support depends on strong communication between employers and service members.

“Employers and service members have to work together,” said Jeffrey D. Joyce, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Portland. “Employers need to understand the obligations of service, and service members need to do their diligence in keeping employers informed.”

Building readiness through community connection

Volunteers remain central to ESGR’s mission. Oregon’s committee includes 51 volunteers organized into six regions, focusing on education, outreach and mediation when workplace conflicts arise.

“Volunteers create real relationships between communities, employers and the military,” said Andrew Philpott. “Their work strengthens readiness and builds trust.”

With nearly 40% of the nation’s military serving in the Guard and Reserve, ESGR leaders said those relationships are more important than ever.

“It’s nice to know you’re supported,” Bang said. “It allows you to focus on serving.”

For more information about Oregon ESGR programs, volunteering, awards, employer support or USERRA rights, visit https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Contact/Local-State-Pages/Oregon