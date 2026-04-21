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    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 2 of 3]

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    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. (Ret.) James Cunningham receives the Oregon Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Russel Gibson, commander of the Oregon National Guard’s 82nd Troop Command Brigade, during the Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Planning and Awards Meeting on April 11 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2016
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9636492
    VIRIN: 160804-A-FS713-5024
    Resolution: 1800x1410
    Size: 645.38 KB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members

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