Brig. Gen. (Ret.) James Cunningham receives the Oregon Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Russel Gibson, commander of the Oregon National Guard’s 82nd Troop Command Brigade, during the Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Planning and Awards Meeting on April 11 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9636492
|VIRIN:
|160804-A-FS713-5024
|Resolution:
|1800x1410
|Size:
|645.38 KB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
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