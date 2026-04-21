MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Estrada, an aircraft rescue and firefighting crew chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Battalion, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and native of Elgin, Illinois, poses for a photo at the ARFF station on MCAS New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Estrada was selected by his command to be this month’s go-getter for setting the standard among junior Marines, consistently demonstrating initiative and leadership by taking on responsibilities above his rank and serving as a trusted leader within the ARFF section. Cpl. Estrada is a native of Elgin, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)