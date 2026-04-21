MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Estrada, center right, an aircraft rescue and firefighting crew chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Battalion, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and native of Elgin, Illinois, poses for a photo with his squad at the ARFF station on MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Estrada was selected by his command to be this month’s go-getter for setting the standard among junior Marines, consistently demonstrating initiative and leadership by taking on responsibilities above his rank and serving as a trusted leader within the ARFF section. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)