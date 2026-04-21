(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Estrada, an aircraft rescue and firefighting crew chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Battalion, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and native of Elgin, Illinois, poses for a photo at the ARFF station on MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Estrada was selected by his command to be this month’s go-getter for setting the standard among junior Marines, consistently demonstrating initiative and leadership by taking on responsibilities above his rank and serving as a trusted leader within the ARFF section. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9636452
    VIRIN: 260413-M-MU578-1006
    Resolution: 5098x7643
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada
    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Initiative
    Motivator
    Leadership
    NCO
    Volunteer
    Exceeding Standards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery