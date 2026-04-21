MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Benjamin Estrada

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Estrada, an aircraft rescue and firefighting crew chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Battalion, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and native of Elgin, Illinois, poses for a photo at the ARFF station on MCAS New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Estrada was selected by his command to be this month’s go-getter for setting the standard among junior Marines, consistently demonstrating initiative and leadership by taking on responsibilities above his rank and serving as a trusted leader within the ARFF section. Cpl. Estrada is a native of Elgin, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Estrada, an aircraft rescue and firefighting crew chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Battalion, Marine Corps Air Station New River, has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go-Getter for April 2026.

A native of Elgin, Illinois, Estrada’s passion for firefighting began at a young age, inspired by the respect and impact firefighters have within their communities. Since joining the Marine Corps, Estrada has distinguished himself through his initiative and leadership within the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting section.

“I chose the Marine Corps because no other branch compares. The Marines are who you want by your side in battle,” said Estrada. “To be a firefighter, which I had always wanted to be, and to be a Marine too, you couldn’t do anything cooler than that.”

In his role as a crew chief, Estrada is responsible for maintaining equipment readiness, supporting emergency response operations, and assisting in the training and development of Marines within the section. His attention to detail and ability to perform under pressure make him a reliable asset to both his peers and leadership.

In addition to his primary responsibilities, Estrada consistently seeks out opportunities to take on greater responsibility, often stepping beyond his rank to support the section and those around him. His willingness to lead and mentor junior Marines reinforces a culture of accountability and professionalism within the unit.

“Corporal Estrada sets the standard for all junior Marines to emulate. He consistently seeks out and accepts responsibility above his pay grade, establishing himself as the informal leader among his peers and the go-to Marine for the entire ARFF section. His performance is a testament to his unlimited potential,” said Sgt. Engdahl, Station Captain, ARFF, H&HS Battalion, MCAS New River.

Outside of his duties in the Marine Corps, Estrada continues to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department during his off time, further demonstrating his dedication to helping others both in and out of uniform.

“Firefighters were people that we always looked up to, and I wanted that; that respect and being able to do good in the community,” said Estrada.

Estrada plans to become a careerist in the Marine Corps, citing both personal and professional growth as key motivations. “The Marine Corps gives me opportunities that I can’t get outside of it. I want to make this a career because I want to be the person that I never really had, which is a mentor, showing you the right way,” said Estrada.

When asked how he felt about being selected as the Go-Getter, Estrada expressed both humility and determination. “It is a strange feeling, I am not used to being picked first for things, but I am not satisfied with just being a go-getter. I want to be the best Marine and person that I can be, and this is just a step in that direction for me,” he said.

Through his dedication, initiative, and leadership, Estrada exemplifies what it means to be a Go-Getter Marine, continuously contributing to the success and readiness of Marine Corps Air Station New River.