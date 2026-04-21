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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7]

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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Davis 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    The NAS Jacksonville kennel master enters the Navy Exchange Store at NAS Jacksonville to begin working the dog through bomb and drug detection training. The store's diverse array of sights, sounds, and smells, the store provides an ideal setting for MWDs to hone their detection abilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9635384
    VIRIN: 260326-N-VI090-9999
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange

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    CNRSE
    Naval Security Forces (NSF)
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)

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