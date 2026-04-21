The NAS Jacksonville kennel master enters the Navy Exchange Store at NAS Jacksonville to begin working the dog through bomb and drug detection training. The store's diverse array of sights, sounds, and smells, the store provides an ideal setting for MWDs to hone their detection abilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9635384
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-VI090-9999
|Resolution:
|3504x2336
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.