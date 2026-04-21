A military working dog inspects the store isle with many unique residual smells during narcotic detection training within the Navy Exchange main store at NAS Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9635338
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-VI090-9094
|Resolution:
|2756x1837
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.