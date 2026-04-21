Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:45 Photo ID: 9635338 VIRIN: 260326-N-VI090-9094 Resolution: 2756x1837 Size: 1.02 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.