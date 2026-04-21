A dog handler attached to NAS Jacksonville identifies an alert their dog gave them indicating the presence of explosive materials amongst the products on the store shelves.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9635353
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-VI090-6403
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.