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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 3 of 7]

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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Davis 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    A dog handler attached to NAS Jacksonville identifies an alert their dog gave them indicating the presence of explosive materials amongst the products on the store shelves.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9635353
    VIRIN: 260326-N-VI090-6403
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange
    Military Working Dogs Sharpen Skills at Naval Air Station Jacksonville's Navy Exchange

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    CNRSE
    Naval Security Forces (NSF)
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)

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