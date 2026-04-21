21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command line up for a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event tests competitors’ endurance, strength and resilience as they move long distances under load. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)