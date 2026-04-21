U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command line up for a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event tests competitors’ endurance, strength and resilience as they move long distances under load. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9634533
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-XO150-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|511.99 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Day 5 [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.