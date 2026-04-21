21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, compete in a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event builds endurance and mental resilience. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)