U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, compete in a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event builds endurance and mental resilience. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:16
|Photo ID:
|9634532
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-XO150-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|679.42 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Day 5 [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.