21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

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U.S. Army Cpl. Samir Rivera (left), a biomedical equipment specialist, and Spc. Aydon Perkins, a human resources specialist assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, competes in a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. Best Squad competitions give units an opportunity to showcase their toughest Soldiers in events that test physical, technical, and tactical skills under stress and fatigue. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)