21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Gustav Gochnour (left), an engineer officer, and Sgt. Connor Rainford, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, both assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, compete in a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. Ruck marches build strength and unit cohesion. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)