(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5 [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Gustav Gochnour (left), an engineer officer, and Sgt. Connor Rainford, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, both assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, compete in a 12-mile ruck march on the fifth day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. Ruck marches build strength and unit cohesion. Winners advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9634530
    VIRIN: 260423-A-XO150-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 873.03 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: MILLSTONE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: OGDEN, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Day 5 [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5
    21st TSC Best Squad Day 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery