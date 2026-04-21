K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement

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GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 04.03.2026 Courtesy Photo USAG Humphreys

A 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion Soldier discusses UH-60 Black Hawk operations during the group’s annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026. The program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations.