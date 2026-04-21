Hanseo University and Soldiers from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion have lunch together at the Rotor Wash, K-16 WR dining facility at K-16 Air Base during the group’s annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026. The program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9634095
|VIRIN:
|260404-D-A1109-6554
|Resolution:
|1000x750
|Size:
|289.98 KB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement
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