Soldiers from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion discuss UH-60 Black Hawk propulsion and operations during the group’s annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026. The program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9634103
|VIRIN:
|260404-D-A1109-1622
|Resolution:
|1000x750
|Size:
|347.97 KB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement
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