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    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement [Image 1 of 4]

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    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    Soldiers from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion discuss UH-60 Black Hawk propulsion and operations during the group’s annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026. The program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9634103
    VIRIN: 260404-D-A1109-1622
    Resolution: 1000x750
    Size: 347.97 KB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement
    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement
    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement
    K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement

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