K-16 hosts Hanseo University for aviation mentorship and Korea–U.S. cultural engagement

Courtesy Photo | A 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion Soldier discusses UH-60 Black Hawk operations during the group’s annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026. The program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations. see less | View Image Page

SEOUL, South Korea — Forty-eight participants from Hanseo University and the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion gathered at K-16 Air Base for their annual “Together” mentoring and cultural exchange program, April 4, 2026.

The full-day event, which was conducted across multiple locations including K-16’s Community Activity Center, 2-2 AHB facilities, the dining facility and at a local restaurant off-post, connected aviation-focused students with U.S. military personnel to strengthen professional understanding and cultural cooperation.

The annual program is designed to expand students’ aviation knowledge and provide hands-on exposure to military aviation operations. It also supports K-16’s ongoing efforts to promote mutual understanding between the U.S. Army and Korean academic institutions.

“Through the annual ‘Together’ mentoring program held at USAG Humphreys and K-16 Air Base, students go beyond simple visits and gain a global mindset and clearer career direction through interactions with U.S. military personnel,” said Professor Choi Eun‑mi, Department of Hotel, Casino & Tourism.

She added that the one-on-one mentoring and hands-on aviation experiences significantly motivate students and increase their willingness to pursue overseas careers.

The event included 30 Hanseo University students and three professors — Kim Seung‑jae, Choi Eun‑mi and O Chang‑geun — along with 15 K-16 personnel, including Staff Sgt. Min‑Seok Choi, brigade standardization instructor, 10 U.S. Soldiers from 2-2 AHB, and three Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army personnel (KATUSAs).

Students toured the air base, learned about UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance and flight operations, and participated in mentoring sessions with aviation experts.

“The Together program provided a very high level of satisfaction through various activities such as experiencing the K-16 Air Base, gaining an understanding of Black Hawk maintenance and flight operations, and receiving mentoring from U.S. military aviation experts,” said Professor Kim Seung-jae.

Kim noted that students deepened their practical understanding of aviation careers and strengthened their global awareness through Korea–U.S. cultural exchange.

Participants also had the opportunity to learn about American culture and take photos with a Black Hawk helicopter, adding a memorable cultural element to the day’s events.

“By directly experiencing the real aviation field alongside their mentors, the students gained clearer direction for their future careers and developed the confidence needed to communicate and collaborate in an international environment,” Kim said.