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    Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 4 of 5]

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    Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Volunteers help a role player simulating a family needing help at an emergency family assistance center to during a full-scale exercise at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 20, 2026. The exercise tested readiness to support displaced personnel and families. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9633994
    VIRIN: 260422-O-XY043-8113
    Resolution: 7279x4853
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise

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