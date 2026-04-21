Volunteers help a role player simulating a family needing help at an emergency family assistance center to during a full-scale exercise at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 20, 2026. The exercise tested readiness to support displaced personnel and families. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9633994
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-XY043-8113
|Resolution:
|7279x4853
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise
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