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    Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 1 of 5]

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    Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Firefighters provide simulated medical care to a casualty during a full-scale exercise at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 22, 2026. The exercise evaluated emergency response and life-saving procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9633993
    VIRIN: 260422-O-XY043-1722
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Materiel Command
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