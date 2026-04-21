Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise

Photo By Jennifer Leggett | Volunteers set up cots at an emergency family assistance center during a full-scale...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Leggett | Volunteers set up cots at an emergency family assistance center during a full-scale exercise at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 22, 2026. The exercise tested readiness to support displaced personnel and families. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett) see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (April 22, 2026) — The Presidio of Monterey conducted a garrison-wide, full-scale emergency response exercise today, bringing together installation personnel, local partners and external evaluators to simulate a real-world crisis and test coordinated response efforts.



Evaluated by U.S. Army Installation Management Command subject matter experts, the exercise centered on a notional wildland fire in the La Mesa Village housing area. The event required participants across all directorates to respond in real time, mirroring the conditions and pressures of an actual emergency.



A full-scale exercise is the most comprehensive level of emergency preparedness training, involving real-time response, role players and live coordination between agencies. Unlike smaller drills conducted throughout the year, this exercise integrated multiple organizations and functions simultaneously to test how well they operate together under stress.



IMCOM evaluators observe the exercise and provide formal feedback to the USAG PoM garrison workforce, and garrison command team, to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Col. Norman Pollock, IMCOM’s provost marshal, served as the lead evaluator for the exercise.



“The value of an exercise like this is in the partnerships—we can’t go it alone,” Pollock said. “This is an opportunity to test those relationships and see how organizations respond under pressure.”



Presidio of Monterey fire personnel initially established incident command and worked alongside Monterey Fire Department in a unified command structure to manage the simulated fire response. At the same time, garrison leadership activated the installation’s Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources, communication and decision-making.



The scenario included a notional evacuation of residents and simulated injuries, requiring accountability, emergency services support and public information coordination. An Emergency Family Assistance Center was also established at the General Stilwell Community Center to replicate support services for affected community members.



To enhance realism, a “white cell” guided the exercise by introducing scenario updates and complications, while role players portrayed residents and victims, challenging responders to adapt quickly and communicate effectively.



“This exercise reinforces our commitment to community safety and highlights the value of our strong community partnerships,” said Col. Dan Artino, garrison commander. “Our ability to work as a team, and with our local partners, ensures we are ready to respond quickly and effectively to any emergency scenario that presents itself here.”