A sign marks the emergency family assistance center call center during a full-scale exercise at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 22, 2026. The exercise included support operations for simulated affected personnel and families. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9633991
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-XY043-3143
|Resolution:
|6329x4219
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey conducts full-scale emergency response exercise
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