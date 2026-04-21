Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis Change of Command Ceremony

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260412-N-LV865-1432 MINNEAPOLIS (April 12, 2026) Cmdr. Charles L. Cox, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis, shakes hands with Capt. Christopher M. Schmid, departing commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis, after relieving him of command during the Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Minneapolis change of command ceremony at Minneapolis Saint-Paul Air Reserve Station on April 12, 2026. NRC Minneapolis supports approximately 550 Reserve Sailors, with about 30 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors serving as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendyn Otradovec)