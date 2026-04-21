Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis Change of Command Ceremony

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260412-N-LV865-1035 MINNEAPOLIS (April 12, 2026) Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars form a color guard during tthe Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Minneapolis change of command ceremony at Minneapolis Saint-Paul Air Reserve Station on April 12, 2026. NRC Minneapolis supports approximately 550 Reserve Sailors, with about 30 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors serving as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendyn Otradovec)