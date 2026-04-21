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    Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

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    Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Brendyn Otradovec 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Everett

    260412-N-LV865-1177 MINNEAPOLIS (April 12, 2026) Capt. Christopher D. Peppel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, finishes his speech during the Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Minneapolis change of command ceremony at Minneapolis Saint-Paul Air Reserve Station on April 12, 2026. NRC Minneapolis supports approximately 550 Reserve Sailors, with about 30 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors serving as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendyn Otradovec)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9633872
    VIRIN: 260412-N-LV865-1177
    Resolution: 4894x3915
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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