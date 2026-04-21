Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Seaman Brendyn Otradovec | 260412-N-LV865-1097 MINNEAPOLIS (April 12, 2026) Cmdr. Charles L. Cox, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis, Capt. Christopher M. Schmid, departing commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Minneapolis, and Capt. Christopher D. Peppel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, bow their heads while Lt. Jordan Scott reads the invocation during the Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Minneapolis change of command ceremony at Minneapolis Saint-Paul Air Reserve Station on April 12, 2026. NRC Minneapolis supports approximately 550 Reserve Sailors, with about 30 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors serving as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendyn Otradovec) see less | View Image Page

MINNEAPOLIS — Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Minneapolis conducted a change of command ceremony on April 12 at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station (JARS), during which Capt. Christopher M. Schmid was relieved by Cmdr. Charles L. Cox as commanding officer.

NRC Minneapolis staff, along with family members and invited guests, attended the ceremony. During the event, Schmid reflected on his time in command and highlighted the team’s accomplishments, including partnerships with organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Navy League, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, among others.

“One of the things I am most proud of during this tour is our connection to the community,” said Schmid. “Our involvement with veteran posts was not just symbolic—it was meaningful where we conducted countless engagements honoring those who served; we showed up. And more importantly, we built relationships. We demonstrated that the Navy Reserve is not just present in Minneapolis—we are part of Minneapolis.”

During his tour, NRC Minneapolis was recognized as Navy Reserve Center of the Year for calendar year 2025 and earned multiple selections as Large NRC of the Quarter. The command also demonstrated individual excellence, including the selection of its career counselor as Career Counselor of the Year.

NRC Minneapolis supports approximately 550 Reserve Sailors, with about 30 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors serving as full-time staff. Schmid emphasized that mobilization readiness remained the command’s top priority, noting that everything the team accomplished was in direct support of that mission. Reflecting on the challenges of command, Schmid noted that maximizing mobilization readiness required constant effort and innovation to improve efficiency and better support Sailors.

“To the staff of NRC Minneapolis—You are the reason for our success,” said Schmid. “You processed the orders, supported the mobilizations, executed the training, cared for our Sailors, and delivered world-class mission support every single day. Because of you, we were able to support hundreds of Selected Reservists across multiple units—to mobilize, to deploy, and to answer the nation’s call. Because of you, we strengthened readiness. Because of you, we built trust. And because of you, this command thrived. You didn’t just support the mission—you owned it.”

Cox, now assuming command of NRC Minneapolis, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead the command and outlined his priorities moving forward.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to lead a team committed to mission and build a culture grounded in trust, accountability, and clear communication,” said Cox. “This tour is a chance to sharpen our warfighting readiness while investing in our people—the foundation of everything we accomplish.”

Cox emphasized that his focus will be on mission execution, communication and integrity, ensuring Sailors understand the purpose behind their work while strengthening transparency and accountability across the command.

“Recent operations overseas should be a reminder that the time for readiness is now,” said Cox. “It doesn’t matter if your weapon is a rifle, scalpel, or a pen—every one of you plays a vital part in the outcome.”

He added that small improvements in clarity, ownership and follow-through will lead to stronger overall performance.

“The NRC mission is about readiness, ensuring our reserve force is trained, prepared, and ready to integrate seamlessly when called upon,” said Cox. “To me, it means delivering capability on demand while taking care of the Sailors and families who make that mission possible.”

Cox also highlighted his intent to strengthen integration with commands across the Joint Reserve Station and throughout the region, while reinforcing a command culture rooted in integrity and professionalism.

“Be professional, be accountable, and communicate openly,” said Cox. “I will be transparent in my intent and decisions; and expect the same honesty and ownership in return. Take care of each other, stay focused on the mission, and don’t hesitate to raise concerns early. Good communication and integrity are how we win as a team.”

Following the ceremony, Sailors, families, and guests gathered to congratulate Schmid on the completion of his tour, attend a reception where he was promoted to captain, and welcome Cox as the new commanding officer.

NRC Minneapolis provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Forces.