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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 3 of 3]

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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Senior military and industry leaders participate in the "Fueling the Fight: Assuring Bulk Petroleum Dominance in a Contested Environment" panel during the 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide event at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2026. The April 21-23 event convened over 2,000 energy professionals to address pressing challenges within the global supply chain. Panelists included retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, former DLA Energy commander; Army Brig. Gen. Mark W. Seikman, director for logistics, J-4, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command; retired Army Maj. Gen. Ed Dorman; Kollin Fencil, executive vice president of energy at Crowley; and John Wynn, senior vice president at World Fuel. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9633871
    VIRIN: 260421-A-CY398-5629
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DLA Energy, Military Logistics, Innovation, DLAEnergyWorldwide, EnergySolutions

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