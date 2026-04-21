Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior military and industry leaders participate in the "Fueling the Fight: Assuring Bulk Petroleum Dominance in a Contested Environment" panel during the 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide event at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2026. The April 21-23 event convened over 2,000 energy professionals to address pressing challenges within the global supply chain. Panelists included retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, former DLA Energy commander; Army Brig. Gen. Mark W. Seikman, director for logistics, J-4, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command; retired Army Maj. Gen. Ed Dorman; Kollin Fencil, executive vice president of energy at Crowley; and John Wynn, senior vice president at World Fuel. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)