Senior military and industry leaders participate in the "Fueling the Fight: Assuring Bulk Petroleum Dominance in a Contested Environment" panel during the 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide event at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2026. The April 21-23 event convened over 2,000 energy professionals to address pressing challenges within the global supply chain. Panelists included retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, former DLA Energy commander; Army Brig. Gen. Mark W. Seikman, director for logistics, J-4, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command; retired Army Maj. Gen. Ed Dorman; Kollin Fencil, executive vice president of energy at Crowley; and John Wynn, senior vice president at World Fuel. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9633871
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-CY398-5629
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off
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