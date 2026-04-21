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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 2 of 3]

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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, and Gabby Earhardt, DLA Energy acquisition executive, respond to questions as the 2026 DLA Worldwide event gets underway at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. The April 21-23 conference convenes more than 2,000 energy leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges in the global supply chain. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9633867
    VIRIN: 260421-A-CY398-5424
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off
    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off
    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

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    DLA Energy, Military Logistics, Innovation, DLAEnergyWorldwide, EnergySolutions

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