Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

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Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, and Gabby Earhardt, DLA Energy acquisition executive, respond to questions as the 2026 DLA Worldwide event gets underway at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. The April 21-23 conference convenes more than 2,000 energy leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges in the global supply chain. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)