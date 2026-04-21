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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 1 of 3]

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    Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    First-time Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide attendee Tech. Sgt. Owen Meeks, Air Force petroleum equipment manager for the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, mans the Air Force Petroleum Office booth during the 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event. Meeks is using the conference for networking and technical research. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9633869
    VIRIN: 260421-A-CY398-1404
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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