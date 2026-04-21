Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

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First-time Defense Logistics Agency Energy Worldwide attendee Tech. Sgt. Owen Meeks, Air Force petroleum equipment manager for the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, mans the Air Force Petroleum Office booth during the 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event. Meeks is using the conference for networking and technical research. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)