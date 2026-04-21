Strategic energy for global advantage: 2026 DLA Energy Worldwide event kicks off

Photo By Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, and Gabby Earhardt, DLA Energy acquisition executive, respond to questions as the 2026 DLA Worldwide event gets underway at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. The April 21-23 conference convenes more than 2,000 energy leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges in the global supply chain. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va.–The 2026https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dla.mil%2FEnergy%2FWorldwide event is live at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. From April 21-23, over 2,000 energy leaders are convening to tackle the most pressing challenges in the U.S. military’s global supply chain.

Through 60 breakout sessions, panel discussions led by senior War Department Energy leaders and displays at over 70 industry booths, personnel and industry representatives are forging the partnerships required to deliver resilient energy solutions.

Gabby Earhardt, acquisition executive at DLA Energy, welcomed attendees with the theme, "Strategic Energy for Global Advantage," a focus that is critical to national security.

The event's host, Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, commander of DLA Energy, shared the significance of the attendees.

“When you look around this room, what you see is the heart of America’s strategic advantage. This room is filled with the best minds in the business — our dedicated DLA professionals, members from every military service, and our innovative industry leaders, partners and allies. Your presence here is a powerful testament to our shared purpose, and I am incredibly proud to be part of this team,” Bresnihan said.

Bresnihan stressed that the theme is a mandate and reality rather than a mere slogan. He described energy as the lifeblood of the warfighter in a rapidly shifting era of contested logistics and persistent competition, not just a simple commodity. He added that the team's non-negotiable mission is to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy to maintain a decisive national advantage. Guided by DLA’s priorities — Set the Globe, Set the Agency and Set the Supply Chain — the agency continues to innovate, adapt and deliver.

Throughout the opening sessions, participants shared their perspectives on the value of the event and the collaborative spirit driving this year's mission.

First-time DLA Energy Worldwide attendee Tech. Sgt. Owen Meeks, Air Force petroleum equipment manager for the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is using the DLA Energy Worldwide event for networking and technical research.

"For me, it was for information, networking, and seeing people I've worked with in the past and will in the future," Meeks said, a 16-year veteran. He noted that engaging with innovators and contractors "definitely helps in the equipment management area."

Meeks aims to attend briefings to connect with leadership across all service branches and plans to return in future years. He also emphasized the event's value for the next generation of service members. "It's good seeing some of the younger airmen and NCOs get to experience what happens at the higher levels," Meeks said.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, former DLA Energy commander and Joint Staff J4, called this year’s industry-military interaction "remarkable." Tuck noted that drawing 2,200 attendees to discuss global mission sets is powerful. Tuck moderated a panel on assuring bulk petroleum dominance in contested environments. He urged collaboration and the need for the joint force to set the conditions now for operations in the next five to 10 years.

He noted that the drive for collaboration is what gives the event its impact. "The networking activity between groups coming up with the ideas that we need, that's what makes this really powerful," Tuck said.

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