U.S. Airmen with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen competed in the crew chief portion of the competition meant to evaluate their maintenance proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9633694
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-UT528-1042
|Resolution:
|7075x4717
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement
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