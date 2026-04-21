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    Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 3 of 3]

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    Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by William Lewis  

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen competed in the crew chief portion of the competition meant to evaluate their maintenance proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:54
    Photo ID: 9633694
    VIRIN: 260410-F-UT528-1042
    Resolution: 7075x4717
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Readiness
    Thunder AMU
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