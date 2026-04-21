Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement

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U.S. Airmen with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, receive an evaluation during the 1st Quarter Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen competed in the crew chief portion of the competition meant to evaluate their maintenance proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)