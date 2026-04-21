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    Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 1 of 3]

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    Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by William Lewis  

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Sanders, a crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, writes evaluation notes at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. Sanders competed in the 1st Quarter Weapons Load Competition, where she was evaluated on her maintenance proficiency and readiness as a crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9633683
    VIRIN: 260410-F-UT528-1039
    Resolution: 8093x5395
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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