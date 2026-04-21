U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Sanders, a crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, writes evaluation notes at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. Sanders competed in the 1st Quarter Weapons Load Competition, where she was evaluated on her maintenance proficiency and readiness as a crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9633683
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-UT528-1039
|Resolution:
|8093x5395
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement
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