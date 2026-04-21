Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Sanders, a crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, writes evaluation notes at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. Sanders competed in the 1st Quarter Weapons Load Competition, where she was evaluated on her maintenance proficiency and readiness as a crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)