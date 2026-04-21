Thunder AMU maintainers set standard of excellence with “Black-Letter” achievement

Photo By William Lewis | U.S. Airmen with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen competed in the crew chief portion of the competition meant to evaluate their maintenance proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Photo By William Lewis | U.S. Airmen with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a group photo in...... read more read more

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Aircraft maintainers from the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Thunder Aircraft Maintenance Unit recently achieved a notable milestone when one of their A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft earned “Black-Letter” status, signifying zero discrepancies following an inspection.

Black-letter status is an uncommon achievement across the Air Force, indicating an aircraft has no identified issues during a comprehensive maintenance inspection.

“Achieving a black-letter jet is extraordinarily rare, especially for a legacy airframe like the A-10, and I couldn’t be more proud of Team Thunder for their accomplishment,” said Master Sgt. Chad M. Sebald, 757th AMXS lead production superintendent. “Black-letter status represents perfection and requires every member of the unit to perform their role with precision.”

The designation means inspectors found no discrepancies during evaluation. Instead of marking issues in red ink, only initials and signatures appear in black, indicating a flawless aircraft. Reaching this level required coordination across multiple maintenance specialties, with Airmen focusing on consistent standards, technical accuracy and preventative maintenance.

“My standard is that the technical order is the only way the job gets done, regardless of time pressure,” said Staff Sgt. Jenna Sanders, the aircraft’s dedicated crew chief. “Maintaining zero discrepancies takes discipline, attention to detail and a team that holds each other accountable.”

The achievement goes beyond a single inspection, reflecting the work of Airmen across Thunder AMU. Teams ensured every system met strict requirements, supporting consistent standards.

“Whether you’re working on an A-10 or another platform, the fundamentals stay the same,” Sebald said. “Technical compliance, safety and teamwork are what allow maintainers to generate airpower. Those skills carry over anywhere in the Air Force.”

For Sanders, the accomplishment also reflects personal responsibility and trust in workmanship.

“This aircraft carries my name and my reputation,” Sanders said. “A black letter means I didn’t cut corners and didn’t settle for good enough. It means the pilot can focus on the mission because the aircraft is ready.”

Maintainers remain essential to sustaining airpower, ensuring aircraft are safe, reliable and mission-ready regardless of platform. Members of the unit said achievements like this demonstrate how maintainers’ expertise and adaptability directly support operational readiness across the force.

For Thunder AMU, the black-letter achievement stands as both an accomplishment and a reflection of the enduring commitment Air Force maintainers bring to every mission.