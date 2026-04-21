U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesse Stewart, chaplain, 71st Flying Training Wing, speaks during a religious affairs readiness workshop at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters, on Offutt Air Force Base, April 15, 2026. During the workshop, USSTRATCOM introduced a moral compass initiative, a concept that provides a moral infrastructure to maintain decision making under pressure and the ability to navigate mental, emotional and spiritual health challenges and stressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9633482
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-HK400-2030
|Resolution:
|4554x3643
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.