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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesse Stewart, chaplain, 71st Flying Training Wing, speaks during a religious affairs readiness workshop at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters, on Offutt Air Force Base, April 15, 2026. During the workshop, USSTRATCOM introduced a moral compass initiative, a concept that provides a moral infrastructure to maintain decision making under pressure and the ability to navigate mental, emotional and spiritual health challenges and stressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9633482
    VIRIN: 260415-F-HK400-2030
    Resolution: 4554x3643
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops
    U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops

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