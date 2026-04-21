U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops

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Chaplains from multiple U.S. unified combatant commands pose for a photo during a religious affairs readiness workshop at U.S. Strategic Command headquarters, on Offutt Air Force Base, April 14, 2026. The workshop focused on raising the strategic IQ of COCOM chaplains while fostering collaboration and interoperability to better service the spiritual health and readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)