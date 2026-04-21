U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops

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U.S. Air Force Col. Rolf Holmquist, command chaplain, U.S. Strategic Command, briefs during a religious affairs readiness workshop at USSTRATCOM headquarters, on Offutt Air Force Base, April 15, 2026. Holmquist introduced USSTRATCOM’s moral compass initiative, a concept that provides a moral infrastructure to maintain decision making under pressure and the ability to navigate mental, emotional and spiritual health challenges and stressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)