U.S. Strategic Command hosts religious affairs readiness workshops

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Chaplains from multiple U.S. Strategic Command component commands pose for a photo during a religious affairs readiness workshop at USSTRATCOM headquarters, on Offutt Air Force Base, April 15, 2026. The workshop, hosted by USSTRATCOM’s religious affairs team, allowed the component religious affairs offices to build readiness skills and practice the challenges of administering spiritual health during a table-top exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)