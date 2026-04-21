Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signs a document proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child surrounded by students, parents and faculty from various schools in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. The Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 to recognize the contributions and personal sacrifices children make during their parents’ service in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:02
|Photo ID:
|9632085
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-DA916-1108
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.