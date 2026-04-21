We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signs a document proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child surrounded by students, parents and faculty from various schools in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. The Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 to recognize the contributions and personal sacrifices children make during their parents’ service in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)